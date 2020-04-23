41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, April 23, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Miami Dolphins ‘Godfather’ offer for No. 1 pick involves Detroit Lions

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Tom Brady accidentally barges into wrong home in Tama Bay

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from TMZ, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new quarterback Tom Brady recently made a bit of a mistake while trying to meet...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

ESPN’s Todd McShay announces he is missing NFL Draft because he has coronavirus

Don Drysdale - 0
For years, we have watched and listened to ESPN's Todd McShay give his analysis on prospects and what he believes teams will do next...
Read more

Featured Video

For those of you who have been scouring social media for each and every rumor/report involving the Detroit Lions and the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft like we have, we commend you and we also feel your pain.

One rumor that surfaced recently was that the Miami Dolphins were looking to trade the Lions for their No. 3 pick without having to give up the No. 5 pick. Instead, the Dolphins would give the Lions their other two first-round picks (No. 18 and No. 26) along with a second-round pick (No. 39).

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Dolphins are, in fact, trying to acquire the No. 3 pick from the Lions, while still holding on to the No. 5 pick.

The reason for this is for the Dolphins to then put together what Florio is calling a “Godfather” offer which would send the No. 3 pick and the No. 5 pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 1 overall pick.

This would obviously be a blockbuster trade of epic proportions but there is one problem.

Lions GM Bob Quinn has made it very clear that he wants to pick towards the top of the draft (likely top 6) so that he can select a big-impact player to add to his roster. Trading down to No. 18 (and No. 26) may seem intriguing but that seems highly unlikely at this point.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale
Views340

More on this topic

Previous articleReport: Tom Brady blocked trade between New England Patriots and Detroit Lions
Next articleESPN’s Todd McShay announces he is missing NFL Draft because he has coronavirus

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.