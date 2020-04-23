Miami Dolphins ‘Godfather’ offer for No. 1 pick involves Detroit Lions

For those of you who have been scouring social media for each and every rumor/report involving the Detroit Lions and the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft like we have, we commend you and we also feel your pain.

One rumor that surfaced recently was that the Miami Dolphins were looking to trade the Lions for their No. 3 pick without having to give up the No. 5 pick. Instead, the Dolphins would give the Lions their other two first-round picks (No. 18 and No. 26) along with a second-round pick (No. 39).

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Dolphins are, in fact, trying to acquire the No. 3 pick from the Lions, while still holding on to the No. 5 pick.

The reason for this is for the Dolphins to then put together what Florio is calling a “Godfather” offer which would send the No. 3 pick and the No. 5 pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 1 overall pick.

Miami's effort to get both No. 3 and No. 5 is part of a broader plan to make the Bengals a Godfather offer for No. 1 https://t.co/Eto1N85p7b — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 23, 2020

This would obviously be a blockbuster trade of epic proportions but there is one problem.

Lions GM Bob Quinn has made it very clear that he wants to pick towards the top of the draft (likely top 6) so that he can select a big-impact player to add to his roster. Trading down to No. 18 (and No. 26) may seem intriguing but that seems highly unlikely at this point.