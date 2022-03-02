Miami Dolphins make decision on QB Deshaun Watson

Where will Deshaun Watson play in 2022?

Well, according to Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier, Watson will not be playing for the Dolphins this season.

Grier told reporters on Tuesday that the Dolphins are closing the door on a potential Deshaun Watson trade.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings are on Watson’s radar.

From ESPN:

The Texans quarterback, who spent the 2021 season on the team’s active roster but did not play, has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with the Buccaneers and Vikings among teams on his radar.

One source noted that Watson — who has a no-trade clause — is still early in the evaluation process, but he’s looking for the right blend of offensive system, coaching, talent and, most importantly, the chance to win.