Miami Dolphins make decision on QB Tua Tagovailoa

During their Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins not only lost the game 35-0 but they also lost their starting QB along the way.

Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa was forced to leave Sunday’s game after hurting his ribs and he did not return.

The hope was that Tua’s ribs were just bruised but according to the Dolphins, that is not the case.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins revealed that Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and has been ruled out of this coming Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As noted by Adam Schefter, with Tua out, Jacoby Brissett will get the start.

