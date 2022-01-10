in NFL

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross talks about chances of poaching Jim Harbaugh from Michigan

UPDATE:

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has commented on the possibility of him poaching Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan.

“I’m not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan,” Ross said. “I hope he stays there.”

PREVIOUS REPORT:

If you were one who believed the Dolphins fired Flores to bring in Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, a report has surfaced that should change your mind.

According to a report from Jeff Darlington, the Dolphins firing of Flores has nothing to do with Harbaugh.

“While I realize many are assuming Flores’ departure is tied to Harbaugh’s potential availability, I can assure you that is not the case. The Dolphins are not targeting Jim Harbaugh, per sources. The decision to fire Flores is entirely independent.”

