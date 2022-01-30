Miami Dolphins reportedly expected to do what they can to hire Jim Harbaugh

Here is another one for ya.
According to columnist Armando Salguero, a source of his told him that he expects Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross “to do what he can” to hire Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh if Harbaugh is considering leaving the Wolverines.
Had plugged in (former) #Dolphins employee who retains connections to the team tell me last nite he expects Steve Ross will do what he can to hire Jim Harbaugh if the Michigan coach is indeed considering leaving Michigan for NFL. We'll see.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 30, 2022
Earlier today, a rumor surfaced that Harbaugh is expected to let Michigan know either today or on Monday that he is leaving for the Dolphins.
Stay tuned.
Rumor Mill: Jim Harbaugh to tell Michigan he is taking surprise NFL job
