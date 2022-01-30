in NFL

Miami Dolphins reportedly expected to do what they can to hire Jim Harbaugh

According to columnist Armando Salguero, a source of his told him that he expects Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross “to do what he can” to hire Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh if Harbaugh is considering leaving the Wolverines.

Earlier today, a rumor surfaced that Harbaugh is expected to let Michigan know either today or on Monday that he is leaving for the Dolphins.

Stay tuned.

