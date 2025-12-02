Miami Dolphins Trash Becomes Detroit Lions Treasure

The Detroit Lions continue to shuffle and rebuild their depth chart as injuries stack up, and on Monday, they may have stumbled into a hidden gem. After the Miami Dolphins waived tight end Hayden Rucci, Detroit pounced, claiming the young tight end off waivers and immediately plugging him into a position group that’s been hit hard over the past month.

Rucci now fills the roster spot vacated when Terrion Arnold was placed on injured reserve due to a season-ending shoulder surgery. While losing Arnold is another brutal blow for the defense, adding Rucci at least helps stabilize the offensive side of the roster.

And truthfully? Given the state of the Lions’ tight end room, they needed this.

Detroit’s Tight End Room Needed Reinforcements — Badly

The Lions didn’t just add Rucci for depth, they added him for survival.

Sam LaPorta is likely out for the season following back surgery.

is likely out for the season following back surgery. Brock Wright is dealing with a trachea injury serious enough that Dan Campbell said it “could be a long-term deal.”

That leaves Detroit scraping together bodies at the position heading into a must-win stretch. Enter Rucci, who may not be a household name yet but brings some intriguing upside.

The former Wisconsin Badger went undrafted in 2024 but stuck around Miami for parts of two seasons. He made his NFL debut in late October and appeared in five games before the Dolphins let him go. For the Lions, it’s a low-risk, potentially sneaky-good pickup, especially given how well they’ve developed overlooked players under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.

Bottom Line

The Lions have been punched in the mouth by injuries, but instead of folding, they’re aggressively reshaping the roster. Hayden Rucci may not have stuck in Miami, but Detroit has a long track record of turning overlooked players into legitimate contributors.

And with the season hanging in the balance, the Lions are hoping Rucci becomes exactly that: another Lions treasure found in someone else’s trash.