Kyle Whittingham Reveals Unfortunate News for Michigan Running Back

Michigan football got through most of spring ball with positive momentum.

Then came the update no one wanted to hear.

Micah Ka’apana ruled out for the 2026 season

New head coach Kyle Whittingham delivered the news Thursday, confirming that running back Micah Ka’apana will miss the entire 2026 season with a lower leg injury.

“One big downer, Micah, our running back, Ka’apana, is out for the season, lower leg injury,” “And so we’ll miss him, and it’s unfortunate, but so far we’ve been healthy other than that. But that’s a lost horse and something that I’m sure he’ll return from and be back for the ’27 season, but it looks like he is gonna be out for the ’26 season.”

It is a tough blow for a player who was still carving out his role but showed flashes of potential in limited action.

Injury comes during otherwise productive spring

The timing makes it sting even more.

Whittingham made it clear that spring practices had been trending in the right direction before the injury news surfaced.

“Spring ball, two-thirds through, 10 down, five to go,” Whittingham said on Thursday. “It’s been a very productive first 10 practices. A lot of positives, offense is progressing, defense is progressing. Everything’s on track to where you would hope it would be.”

He emphasized that both sides of the ball are adapting well to new systems, with players buying in and showing steady improvement.

“There’s new schemes on both sides of the ball. So that was the first order of business is to get those schemes installed and up and running, which we have done,” Whittingham added. “Guys are working hard, really haven’t had a bad practice. Some better than others, obviously, but nothing where you can say, hey, that was a step backwards. So it’s positive in that respect.”

What this means for Michigan’s backfield

Ka’apana’s absence leaves a gap in depth more than production, at least for now.

The sophomore running back saw limited touches over the past two seasons, totaling 38 rushing yards and adding a small contribution in the passing game. Still, his development was something the staff was watching closely heading into the fall.

Now, that timeline shifts forward a full year.

Whittingham made it clear the expectation is for Ka’apana to return in 2027, giving him a chance to re-enter the mix after a full recovery.

The bottom line

Michigan’s spring has largely been about progress, installation, and building toward a new era under Kyle Whittingham.

But injuries are part of the game.

Micah Ka’apana’s season-ending injury is a setback, even if the Wolverines have otherwise stayed healthy. Now, the focus shifts to how the backfield adjusts and who steps forward in his absence.