Lions Expected to Get Packers Without Micah Parsons

The Detroit Lions are expected to get a version of the Green Bay Packers defense that is missing the one player an offensive line plans its week around. Micah Parsons has not played a down in 2026, he is still on Green Bay’s reserve/PUP list, and ESPN’s Rob Demovsky wrote Monday that the Packers’ best pass rusher is “still a few weeks away from making his season debut.”

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

That is worth real money to a Detroit offense averaging 393.8 yards per game, fourth in the NFL, with Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs both off to strong starts. Green Bay is also without its best linebacker, Edgerrin Cooper, who Demovsky reported was lost “in Week 4 to a season-ending torn Achilles.”

Detroit hosts Green Bay at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 25, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. The Packers are 4-2 and the Lions are 3-2 coming out of their Week 6 bye, which leaves Detroit fourth in an NFC North where Minnesota is 5-0 and Chicago is also 4-2.

Micah Parsons still has not been cleared to practice

Parsons is working back from the torn ACL and meniscus he suffered last December, and he has been on reserve/PUP for the entire season. He became eligible to return to practice after Week 2, but sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Oct. 12 that the Packers did not expect to open his 21-day practice window ahead of their game against the Dallas Cowboys. Schefter added that there was still hope Parsons gets back this month. As of Monday, ESPN listed his status as PUP-R.

None of that is an official Week 7 ruling. Green Bay has not declared Parsons out and no injury report for the Lions game has been released. What exists is a strong expectation built on three things: a player who has not practiced, a team that has not started his 21-day clock, and the Packers beat reporter who covers him putting his debut weeks away.

The Packers defense is still a problem without Parsons

Detroit should not read the absence as a free afternoon. Jonathan Gannon’s unit has held three straight opponents to 14 points or fewer, which Demovsky noted is the first time Green Bay has done that since the 2016 season, and it beat Dallas 23-13 on Sunday. The Packers are giving up 307.7 yards per game, 10th in the league, and their nine interceptions through six games are part of 11 takeaways that tie Seattle for the league lead.

Josh Jacobs may arrive as Parsons stays out

The bigger change for Sunday may be on the other side of the ball. Josh Jacobs came off the commissioner exempt list on Monday after missing Green Bay’s first six games and could make his season debut this week. Without him the Packers have the worst run game in the league at 59.8 rushing yards per game, and they have not rushed for 100 yards as a team in any game this season. The Lions may dodge Parsons and still see a Green Bay offense that finally has a back.