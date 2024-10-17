fb
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Detroit Lions

Micah Parsons Weighs In On Detroit Lions’ Fan Base After Their Takeover of AT&T Stadium

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions fans have long been known for their passion, but over the last few seasons, their loyalty has been on full display as they’ve swarmed opposing stadiums in support of their team. Even Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys' All-Pro linebacker, took notice of the sea of Honolulu Blue that took over AT&T Stadium during the Lions' dominant 47-9 win over the Cowboys.

Parsons, who missed the game due to injury, spoke about the overwhelming presence of Lions fans in Dallas during a recent episode of his podcast.

“So far what I’ve seen, Detroit is such an underrated fan base,” Parsons said as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket. “Because obviously they had some real rough times, but right now, as they’re winning and they’re getting back on the train, their fan base is bigger than ever, stronger than ever, booming.”

Micah Parsons

Lions Fans Take Over in Dallas

Lions fans showed up in force, making their presence felt at AT&T Stadium. Parsons was struck by just how many Lions supporters filled the stands in Dallas’ home territory. “I haven’t seen too many peoples' fans take over AT&T (Stadium), but I would say, there was some blue in the stands and it wasn’t ours,” Parsons added. “It was like that. They moved seats up and everything.”

For a team that has historically faced tough times, this surge in fan support underscores the growing excitement around the Lions’ resurgence under head coach Dan Campbell. The team’s recent success has re-energized the fanbase, who are showing up in larger numbers on the road.

The Lions' Fanbase is Growing Stronger

If you've been following the Lions closely, you've seen this trend for a while now. Whether it's in Dallas or other stadiums around the NFL, Lions fans are making their presence known. From their roaring support at Ford Field to their takeovers of away games, the Lions fanbase has become a force.

Parsons, who couldn’t help but admire their commitment, highlighted the dedication and loyalty of Lions fans who have stuck with the team through thick and thin. “It’s special to see a fan base rise like that,” he said.

With the Lions off to a strong start in 2024 and the fanbase growing louder and prouder, it’s clear that the days of opposing teams underestimating Detroit are long gone. As the season rolls on, Lions fans will continue to show up in full force, making every game feel like a home game—even on the road.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
