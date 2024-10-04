Mic’d Up Jameson Williams Goes ‘Full Babe Ruth’ vs. Seahawks

On Monday Night Football, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams gave fans at Ford Field a night to remember. The crowd roared as Williams turned a short pass from Jared Goff into a thrilling 70-yard touchdown, igniting the stadium and putting the Seahawks defense on skates. But what fans didn't know was that Williams didn't just score that touchdown—he predicted it.

A newly released video of Williams, who was mic’d up during the game, shows the Lions’ explosive playmaker going “full Babe Ruth” and calling his shot moments before making his way to the end zone. “I'm about to crib this (choice word),” Williams confidently told his teammates right before executing his electrifying play.

In the video, you can see the intense focus and swagger Williams brings to the field. True to his word, he caught Goff’s pass, turned on the burners, and left the Seahawks defenders in the dust, bringing the Lions faithful to their feet and proving he can back up his own hype. This moment not only cemented Williams as one of the most dynamic playmakers on the Lions' roster but also showcased the kind of energy and confidence he brings to every snap.

Jameson Williams went full Babe Ruth and called his shot 💨💨💨 #OnePride @Lions pic.twitter.com/PHPcbM8yRx — PLAYOFF WAYMO (@WaymoWorld) October 4, 2024

‘Full Babe Ruth' Moment: Jameson Williams Calling His Shot

Williams' bold call before the touchdown has fans drawing comparisons to baseball legend Babe Ruth, who famously pointed to the stands before hitting a home run. Williams didn’t need a bat—just his speed and athleticism to create a highlight-reel play and prove he’s a game-changer for Detroit.

His electrifying play also provides a spark for the Lions, who are looking to make noise this season and prove they can compete with the best. With Williams bringing both skill and a bit of swagger, the Lions’ offense has become more exciting and dangerous with every game. The confidence to call his shot shows just how in sync Williams is with his quarterback, his team, and the roaring fans who pack Ford Field.