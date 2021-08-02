Mic’d up Jared Goff shows off comedic side at training camp [Video]

Those of you who have followed new Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff over the years know that he is a lot like former Lions QB Matthew Stafford when it comes to trying to fly under the radar.

But like Stafford, Goff also has a good sense of humor.

Take a look (and listen) as a Mic’d up Goff shows his comedic side.

The comedic stylings and professional American football prowess of @JaredGoff16, ladies and gents. Our QB is mic'd up at Training Camp pres. by @RocketMortgage pic.twitter.com/vIHnCXSutV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 2, 2021