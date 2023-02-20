Mic’d Up LeBron James may have just revealed when he will retire [Video]

LeBron James, during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, may have revealed when he plans to retire. While mic'd up, he hinted at how much longer he plans to be in the league by saying “I gotta slow down. Couple more years.”

LeBron James: "I gotta slow down. Couple more years…" 👀pic.twitter.com/azjByq8KY6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

At 38 years old and playing in his 19th NBA All-Star Game, James is tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most of any player in the league's history, and he set a record on Sunday evening for the most consecutive All-Star appearances. Despite his age, James is still as effective as ever on the court, averaging 30 points per game. However, missing out on the playoffs for the second consecutive year could be a big blow for LeBron. With his potential retirement on the horizon, LeBron's desire to potentially play with his son, Bronny, adds intrigue to James's prospective retirement timeline.

The Big Picture: LeBron James' retirement timeline is a significant topic

LeBron James's potential retirement timeline is significant because he is one of the greatest players in NBA history. His retirement would mark the end of an era and leave a void in the league. Additionally, his desire to potentially play with his son adds intrigue to his retirement timeline, as it could happen as soon as two years from now. His potential retirement could also have an impact on the Lakers' future, as they would need to find a new star player to fill his shoes.