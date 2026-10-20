Gavin McKenna went first overall to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the most recent NHL draft, the same slot that produced Sidney Crosby in 2005 and Connor McDavid in 2015. Eight games into Detroit’s season, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard has just as many points as McKenna does, and he has needed two fewer games to get there. Both sit in a five-way tie for second among NHL rookies in scoring, one point behind Vegas Golden Knights winger Trevor Connelly, per the NHL’s rookie leaderboard. Brandsegg-Nygard, or MBN for short, went 15th overall in 2024 and spent most of his first pro season in the AHL. Right now, they are even.

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Oct 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (28) takes a shot on San Jose Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (33) during a shootout at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard by the Numbers

MBN has 6 points in 8 games, with 2 goals and 4 assists. That is second on the Red Wings in scoring behind Alex DeBrincat, and his 4 assists are tied for second on the team. He is averaging 15:18 of ice time per game and carries a plus-8 rating. Gavin McKenna is also at 6 points, but he has played 10 games to MBN’s 8. McKenna has 3 goals and 3 assists and is averaging 14:06 per game.

Oct 17, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Gavin McKenna (92) gets control of the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Trevor Connelly leads all rookies in points. He has 7 in 10 games, one more than MBN and McKenna, and he averages 13:45 a night. Three of Connelly’s points have come on the power play, and two of McKenna’s have. None of MBN’s 6 points have come with the man advantage.

What Separates the Two Rookies

For all three, the stats are pretty similar, with the exception of the differential. The plus/minus stat has always had a bit of controversy; some believe it shouldn’t be an important stat because a player could hop on the ice for his shift, and if the other team scores because of what someone did on the previous shift, he still takes the minus on his stat sheet. I am not one of those; I believe it reflects how a line plays overall and how a player’s efforts contribute to the line itself.

Oct 10, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Emmitt Finnie (58) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during overtime at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

On Detroit’s second line, where MBN skates with Alex DeBrincat and Emmitt Finnie (Daily Faceoff line chart), MBN is plus-8, DeBrincat is plus-8 and Finnie is plus-6. Those numbers move with power-play and penalty-kill time, so take them as a general read on how a line is doing rather than a precise one. McKenna’s third line in Toronto looks different: McKenna is minus-5, and his center, Colton Sissons, is even. The gap between MBN and McKenna is 13, in MBN’s favor. However you feel about the stat itself, that difference is real.

Confidence Is the Difference

This season’s MBN is vastly different than last season’s. He has kept the strong presence and the hard shot, but his confidence this season is far higher than it was a year ago. During his rookie season he played in just 14 games and finished with 1 point for the Red Wings. After that short stint in the NHL he was sent down to Grand Rapids, where he finished the season strong. MBN played 60 regular-season games for the Griffins with 20 goals and 24 assists for 44 points. The Griffins made the playoffs, where he played 8 games and had 4 goals and 4 assists for 8 points, making him a point-per-game player in the postseason.

The talent has always been present; there is a reason he was drafted 15th overall in the 2024 draft. The confidence, though, is the key to his early-season success. He is showing that he is more sure of himself, his game, and his ability to make a difference. Shawn Horcoff had confidence in him before the season even started, naming him one of three prospects who were ready to advance.

Another Test Starts Tonight

Tonight, Oct. 20, the Red Wings open a four-game western road trip in Seattle, with stops in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton to follow (Red Wings schedule). Road trips are crucial points in a season. The team travels together, eats together, and the camaraderie on the road is an important team dynamic. Being the away team also has its challenges. At home the crowd brings energy and an advantage. Detroit has played seven of its first eight games at Little Caesars Arena, with a single trip to Montreal on Oct. 10, so this is the first extended stretch away from that building, and it will matter in how this group copes with the change. How these away games affect MBN’s confidence matters just as much. Based on the difference between this season and last, I think he is up for the challenge and will keep being a difference maker for Detroit.