Ten games into the Detroit Red Wings’ season, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard leads every rookie in the NHL in assists, and he is tied with San Jose’s Ivar Stenberg for the rookie points lead. The difference is the games played: Brandsegg-Nygard got there in 10, Stenberg in 11. Three days ago the Red Wings winger was matching Gavin McKenna’s rookie pace; he has since passed him. He also leads all rookies in plus/minus with a +10 differential, five better than St. Louis rookie Adam Jiricek at +5.

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Oct 22, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) stick checks Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (28) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Is a Bully Who Stays Out of the Box

MBN does not only contribute to the score sheet. He is a bully on the ice, a physical presence the teams the Wings have already played have felt. The best part of his physical play is that he has taken a single penalty all season, and he also leads all rookies in hits. All of his stats, even after only 10 games, solidify his game as a complete 200-foot player, a problem for opponents on both sides of the ice.

Todd McLellan Keeps Reaching for the Same Word

Todd McLellan has called MBN a bully more than once. After the 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey on Oct. 13, the coach said Brandsegg-Nygard “has played really well. He’s been a bully and shoots the puck.” That was not the first time he had praised the rookie for his bullish play. After the 3-2 loss to Winnipeg on Oct. 4, he had this to say.

“Fantastic. Tonight I thought was his best game as a Red Wing. He’s a bully, which is great. He isn’t afraid to shoot it. He sticks his nose in. Really looks like he’s enjoying playing the game.”

Again, praise, and again the word bully, which at this point is a certified compliment of the highest kind in the NHL. MBN is having an amazing season so far, and I’m excited to watch him play every night. His game is unique in today’s fast-paced, highly skilled NHL.

What Vancouver Showed About His Role

On Thursday, Oct. 22, the Detroit Red Wings played what I think was their best game of the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 in regulation. MBN contributed two assists, which put him on top of the rookie leaderboards. His time on ice was 16:25, and the only Detroit forwards who spent more time out there were Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Sometimes actions speak louder than words, and that ice time shows us, as fans and coaches, that MBN is a top-six winger in the NHL and that he can be trusted.