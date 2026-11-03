Michael Brandsegg-Nygard continues to be a factor in Detroit. Not only does he contribute on the score sheet, where he is tied for third among NHL rookies in points with Vegas’s Trevor Connelly, but he contributes on the defensive and physical side of the game as well. Brandsegg-Nygard, known to Red Wings fans as MBN, has 70 hits in 15 games played, and he is a positive difference-maker for this year’s Detroit Red Wings and a breath of fresh air for a fan base that is fed up.

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Oct 31, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (28) gets set during a face off in the second period against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Is a Coach’s Dream

MBN is a coach’s dream. The kid makes plays, scores goals and lays the body down. His physical presence makes space on the ice and complements his shot and passing ability in a way that benefits the team, and the best part is that he is still a developing rookie. Not only is he tied for third in rookie points, he is also tied with Minnesota’s Yakov Trenin for third in hits in the entire NHL. He has been near the front of this rookie class since October, when he paced every NHL rookie in assists.

A Goal, an Assist and Seven Hits in Florida

Brandsegg-Nygard contributed to Monday night’s 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers, scoring 45 seconds after assisting on Justin Faulk’s power-play goal that gave the Red Wings the lead in the third period. He finished the game with a goal, an assist and a plus-1 rating. Offensive contributions, check. Defensive contributions can be checked off too: besides the positive rating, MBN had seven hits, the most on his team and tied for the game high with Florida’s Brady Tkachuk. For some comparison, both Tkachuk and MBN had seven hits, but Tkachuk finished with an assist and a minus-1 rating.

The Only Top-10 Hitter With Double-Digit Points

After Monday’s win, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard sits at 70 hits and 10 points in 15 games played. He is the only player in the NHL’s top 10 in hits who has reached double figures in points. Kiefer Sherwood, the league leader at 85 hits, is next in that group at nine points, and nobody else in it has more than eight.

Needless to say, we as fans are loving how he is playing the game, and he is no doubt worth getting excited over. Personally, if he maintains this level of play, he has a great shot at winning the Calder Trophy, and at the very least he will be in the conversation.