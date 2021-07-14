Michael Brockers appreciates communication from new coaching staff

Sharing is caring!

Michael Brockers is among the many new faces on the Detroit Lions in 2021 as part of an offseason that’s seen massive changes within the organization.

He’ll be working under new head coach Dan Campbell, a former NFL player who once suited up for the Lions. And for a player like Brockers, the kind of communication that he gets from the coaching staff that can relate to the players is a key thing.

“They have an understanding of what we go through, so they understand it’s going to be tough,” he explained. “Communication is vital. The way you communicate is vital, because a lot of guys don’t want to be yelled at or screamed at.”

Brockers comes to Detroit after having previously been the longest tenured player on the Los Angeles Rams. The Houston native played collegiately at Louisiana State, and was drafted by the Rams (then in St. Louis) in 2012. He’s amassed 387 tackles, 28 sacks, and two forced fumbles during his NFL career.