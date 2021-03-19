Michael Brockers signs 3-year deal with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions pulled off another trade with the Los Angeles Rams, their second deal with their Hollywood counterparts in 2021.

Detroit acquired DL Michael Brockers, who had spent the past nine years with the Rams and was their longest tenured player:

And now, he’s got himself a new three-year contract in the Motor City. The reported deal is worth $24 million, with $11 million guaranteed.

Following his trade from the #Rams to the #Lions, DT Michael Brockers redid his contract, source says. It’s a new three-year, $24 million deal that includes $11 million fully guaranteed. Brockers previously had no guarantees and the Rams tried to slash his pay before trading him. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 19, 2021

He was originally owed $6.5 million and $7.5 million over the course of the final two years of his original deal.

The Houston native played collegiately at Louisiana State, and was drafted by the Rams (then in St. Louis) in 2012. He’s amassed 387 tackles, 28 sacks, and two forced fumbles during his NFL career.