Michael Brockers tells Jim Rome that Detroit Lions can make playoffs in 2022

The Detroit Lions finished the 2021 season with a 3-13-1 record and the way-too-early Super Bowl odds for next season have them finishing as one of the worst teams in the league, again.

But don’t tell that to Lions DL Michael Brockers, who joined the Jim Rome Show on Tuesday.

When Rome asked Brockers if he thinks the Lions can be a playoff team in 2022, Brockers responded confidently.

“Definitely. … We were in a lot of games, where we lost in situations the young guys haven’t seen before. … We’ll be a better team from those losses.

Nation, what do you think? Could the Lions make a run at the playoffs next season?

 

