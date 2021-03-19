Michael Brockers tweets out epic ‘Thor’ photo after signing contract with Detroit Lions

by

Sharing is caring!

On Friday afternoon, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he referred to newly acquired DL Michael Brockers as one of the few in the league who can ‘wield the hammer of Thor.’

Later in the day, it was reported that Brockers has signed a 3-year, $24 million deal with the Lions.

Following that news, Brockers took to Twitter and posted an epic photo.

Check it out!

Michael Brockers signs 3-year deal with Detroit Lions

 

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.