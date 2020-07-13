41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, July 13, 2020
Michael Fulmer gets lit up in Detroit Tigers intrasquad game

By Arnold Powell
Apr 12, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer (32) pitches in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers played their latest intrasquad game (first with umpires) and Michael Fulmer was on the mound.

Unfortunately, for Fulmer, there were plenty of struggles as he could not seem to locate his pitches when he needed to as he gave up three runs on five hits (and two walks) in 2.1 IP. At least he had a solid third inning!

The Tigers are hoping that Fulmer, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, can figure things out in time to make an impact on the 2020 season, whether that is in the starting rotation, or out of the bullpen.

Any pitcher who has come back from a major injury will tell you that consistent control is the last thing to come back, so this is not something to be too worried about.

