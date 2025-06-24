Michael Fulmer Returns to Major Leagues with Chicago Cubs

Michael Fulmer, once a standout for the Detroit Tigers, has re-entered the Major Leagues after being selected by the Chicago Cubs from their minor league system. This move marks a significant comeback for the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year, who has faced numerous challenges in recent seasons.

Key Points

Michael Fulmer rejoins MLB with the Chicago Cubs after a rocky career phase.

The former Tigers pitcher had a solid Triple-A season with a 2.96 ERA.

Fans in Detroit will closely watch his performance as he seeks to regain form.

Fulmer, drafted by the Tigers in 2011, quickly rose to fame, winning the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2016. He enjoyed a successful start to his career, including an All-Star selection in 2017. However, injuries and performance issues led to his trade to the Minnesota Twins in 2022 and subsequent stints with various teams, including the Red Sox and now the Cubs. Fulmer made 178 appearances during his Detroit career and posted an ERA of 3.90 with a 32-43 record, 488 strikeouts, and 16 saves.

Michael Fulmer Stats

Win–loss record 37–50 Earned run average 3.96 Strikeouts 57

Fulmer’s return to the big leagues could provide the Cubs with a much-needed boost in their pitching rotation. His experience and past success in Detroit make him a valuable asset, especially as the Cubs aim for a playoff push. For the Tigers, Fulmer’s journey serves as a reminder of the volatility in player careers and the potential for redemption.

What’s Next for Fulmer

Fulmer is expected to make his debut for the Cubs soon, with hopes of solidifying a role in their bullpen. As he seeks to prove himself again, his performance will be crucial for both his career trajectory and the Cubs’ postseason aspirations.

