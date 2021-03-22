Michael Fulmer willing to do whatever it takes to help Detroit Tigers win

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer hasn’t enjoyed the smoothest of sailing since winning American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2016.

He’s undergone Tommy John surgery, right knee surgery, and missed an entire campaign. Last season, he was limited to three innings per start. His numbers last season weren’t exactly stellar either, posting an 8.78 ERA, 2.060 WHIP, 12 walks and 20 strikeouts.

However, the Tigers saw fit to avoid arbitration and sign him to a one-year extension earlier this year.

It’s no secret that he’d like to be a starter. But he stated earlier today that he’s willing to do what it takes to help the team – even if it means coming out of the bullpen.

“I’m okay with going to the bullpen. I’m okay with whatever helps the team and in whatever aspect I can help the team win,” Fulmer said. “Would I rather be a starter? Absolutely. And I think I can get back to where I need to be. But if the best spot for me is the bullpen then I’m more than happy to go there as well. I’ve told that to (manager A.J. Hinch), too.”

Fulmer pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, earning three strikeouts and allowing just a single hit agains the Phillies. Afterwards, he had a frank assessment of the assignment:

“It was honestly just a swift kick in the a**,” Fulmer said.

“It’s been it’s been a rocky road and we still have a long way to go,” Fulmer continued. “But I think yesterday was definitely a step forward.”

– – Quotes via Evan Woodbery of MLive Link – –