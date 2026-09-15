Intriguing Prospect Emerges in Dylan Larkin Trade Rumors

The Montreal Canadiens still have one major problem if they want to pursue Dylan Larkin: the Detroit Red Wings center has not approved Montreal as a trade destination.

That has not stopped an intriguing Canadiens prospect from entering the conversation.

TVA Sports reporter Nicolas Cloutier recently pointed to Michael Hage, Montreal’s 2024 first-round pick, as a player Detroit knows particularly well and would have interest in. Hage plays at the University of Michigan, putting him directly in the Red Wings’ scouting backyard. He also has an unusual connection to Detroit’s front office through Michigan teammate Will Horcoff, the son of Red Wings executive Shawn Horcoff.

Cloutier said he is convinced Detroit knows Hage well and believes the Red Wings would be interested in him, according to a report relaying his comments on BPM Sports.

That does not mean Hage has been offered for Larkin or that the teams are actively negotiating.

Michael Hage Would Be an Intriguing Detroit Target

Hage is exactly the type of prospect who would naturally draw attention if Montreal ever became a realistic Larkin destination.

The Canadiens selected the center 21st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, after he produced 75 points in 54 USHL games for the Chicago Steel. Montreal’s official announcement of the selection highlighted his offensive production and commitment to Michigan.

His development has continued in Ann Arbor. Michigan’s official 2025-26 statistics credit Hage with 13 goals and 39 assists for 52 points in 39 games, giving Detroit plenty of opportunity to evaluate him firsthand.

The Horcoff connection adds another layer, but it should not be overstated. Sharing a college locker room with Will Horcoff does not make Hage a future Red Wing.

It does make him a prospect Detroit should know extremely well.

Montreal Still Faces the Dylan Larkin Problem

Any discussion involving Hage and Larkin remains theoretical until Larkin changes his position on Montreal.

Larkin’s full no-trade clause gives him control over his destination. Detroit’s available trade market has already been constrained by that reality since his trade request surfaced in June.

His reported list later expanded to include Dallas alongside Minnesota, Florida and Vegas, giving Detroit another potential trade partner without creating an open market.

Montreal still is not believed to be on that list. TVA Sports reported Monday that people around Larkin have discussed Montreal with him, but he has not added the Canadiens as an approved destination.

That remains the most important fact in the entire rumor.

Detroit can like Hage. Montreal can need another center. The Canadiens can possess enough young talent to make an interesting offer.

None of it matters unless Larkin agrees to go there.

Hage Gives the Rumor Some Substance

There is a difference between a trade rumor and a trade framework.

At the moment, Montreal and Detroit have the first, not the second.

Hage’s name makes the speculation more interesting because he represents something Detroit could genuinely value: a high-end young center prospect already thriving nearby, with enough organizational familiarity that the Red Wings would not be evaluating him from a distance.

That still falls well short of saying Montreal has offered Hage or that Detroit has demanded him.

Larkin has also confirmed he will report to Red Wings training camp while his long-term future remains unresolved, and Detroit will begin the season without naming a captain as the organization waits for new hockey operations leadership. That development gave Detroit more time rather than forcing an immediate trade.

For now, Michael Hage is a compelling name attached to a trade destination Dylan Larkin has not approved.

Until that second part changes, that’s where the story stops.