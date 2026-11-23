The Detroit Red Wings pulled off one of the biggest trades in franchise history Sunday night, sending longtime former captain Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens in a blockbuster deal that brought prized prospect Michael Hage to Detroit. But just as fans began celebrating the return, a troubling possibility started circulating on social media.

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What if Hage refuses to sign with the Red Wings?

It’s a legitimate question considering the 20-year-old center is currently playing at the University of Michigan and has yet to sign his first NHL contract. However, before Red Wings fans start imagining the worst-case scenario, there are several important reasons to believe interim general manager Shawn Horcoff knew exactly what he was doing.

Michigan State’s Ryker Lee, left, passes the puck past Michigan’s Michael Hage during the first period on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Why Michael Hage’s Contract Situation Has Fans Concerned

The concern stems from the fact that Detroit acquired Hage’s NHL signing rights, not a player already under contract. As previously detailed in our breakdown of Hage’s potential arrival, the talented center could turn professional following Michigan’s season or elect to continue his college career.

If Hage remains unsigned long enough, he could eventually pursue unrestricted free agency. The relevant signing-rights deadline has been identified as August 15, 2028, creating a theoretical path for him to choose another NHL organization.

That possibility has fueled speculation that Hage, who grew up a Canadiens fan, might ultimately try to return to Montreal. However, there is currently no verified report indicating Hage has threatened to refuse to sign with Detroit, and the existence of a potential free-agency option does not mean he intends to exercise it.

In fact, a November 23 report from HockeyFeed discussing Detroit’s potential risk acknowledged that Hage signing with the Red Wings appears likely. That is an important distinction between an actual contract dispute and speculation about something that could theoretically happen.

Shawn Horcoff Has a Connection to Hage That Changes Everything

Here is where things get particularly interesting for Red Wings fans.

Shawn Horcoff’s son, Will Horcoff, is a teammate of Michael Hage at the University of Michigan. The two have reportedly been roommates, giving the Detroit executive’s family a personal connection to one of the most coveted young prospects in hockey.

That relationship was already attracting attention months before the Larkin trade became official. In September, TVA Sports reporter Nicolas Cloutier highlighted Detroit’s familiarity with Hage, suggesting the organization had an unusually strong connection to the Michigan standout.

Now consider what that means.

Horcoff wasn’t trading for some prospect playing thousands of miles away with whom his organization had little familiarity. He was acquiring a player who shares a college locker room with his own son and whose personality, development, and ambitions were potentially easier for Detroit to evaluate.

Does that prove Horcoff received assurances that Hage would sign? Absolutely not. But it would be surprising if the Red Wings completed such a consequential transaction without thoroughly investigating whether the centerpiece of their return would be willing to play in Detroit.

Hage’s Agent Has Another Connection to the Red Wings

There is another significant factor that should give Detroit fans some peace of mind.

Hage is represented by Matt Williams of CAA Hockey, the same agency that represents Dylan Larkin through prominent NHL agent Pat Brisson. CAA Hockey also represents several players connected to Detroit’s organization, including Lucas Raymond and Simon Edvinsson.

Williams’ representation of Hage was confirmed in an April 2026 interview with TVA Sports, when the agent discussed why Hage had elected to return to Michigan for another season.

That decision was about continuing his development and preparing himself for the NHL, rather than a reported desire to avoid a particular organization. It also established that Hage’s representatives were actively involved in charting his professional future well before Detroit acquired his rights.

Think about the situation from Horcoff’s perspective.

He just negotiated a blockbuster involving Larkin, whose representative works at the same agency as Hage’s agent. With those professional relationships already established, it seems entirely reasonable to believe Detroit had opportunities to gauge Hage’s willingness to sign before finalizing the deal.

Again, there is no public confirmation that such assurances were provided. Still, the idea that Detroit would acquire its most important prospect without exploring his intentions is difficult to imagine.

Would Horcoff Really Gamble the Dylan Larkin Trade on an Unsigned Prospect?

This might be the most compelling argument of all.

According to Pierre LeBrun’s reporting, Detroit pushed hard to include Hage in the return for Larkin, and Montreal ultimately agreed to surrender the highly regarded prospect shortly before the trade was completed. As previously reported regarding the negotiations, Hage was a major component of the discussions.

That makes Detroit’s decision even more telling.

Hage wasn’t some throw-in included to balance the transaction. He was a central piece of a package that also included Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, two conditional first-round picks, and additional draft capital.

According to the Red Wings’ official announcement, Hage leads NCAA Division I men’s hockey with 26 points, including 21 assists. Detroit clearly believes it acquired a prospect capable of becoming a major contributor for years to come.

Would Horcoff really jeopardize the centerpiece of his biggest transaction without first doing extensive homework?

Anything is possible, but the more reasonable conclusion is that Detroit understood the contractual risk and believed it was manageable.

Red Wings Fans Have More Reasons for Optimism Than Panic

None of this guarantees Michael Hage will eventually put on a Detroit Red Wings jersey. Until he signs an entry-level contract, there will always be some degree of uncertainty surrounding his future.

But consider the circumstances: Hage already plays college hockey in Michigan, has a close connection to the general manager’s family, shares an agency with multiple players familiar with Detroit, and was specifically targeted in one of the NHL’s biggest trades.

Those are legitimate reasons for optimism, even if they don’t amount to a signed agreement.

The Red Wings certainly need Hage to become part of their future, especially after parting ways with a player who spent more than a decade as the face of the franchise. Losing him for nothing would represent a devastating setback, making it all the more likely Horcoff carefully evaluated the risk before agreeing to the deal.

For now, the rumors are just that: rumors.

Until credible evidence emerges that Michael Hage actually intends to avoid Detroit, Red Wings fans have far more reason to be excited about his arrival than to lose sleep over the possibility that he never signs.