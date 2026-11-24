In one of the more fascinating twists surrounding the blockbuster trade between the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens, Dylan Larkin was actually helping develop a player who would eventually become the centerpiece of his trade. Michael Hage, who is currently starring for the Michigan Wolverines, recently opened up about his interactions with the former Red Wings captain before Sunday’s deal.

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While awaiting a trade out of Detroit, Larkin spent two weeks practicing with the Wolverines in early November after receiving an invitation from Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato. During that time, Larkin went out of his way to share his knowledge and experience with Michigan’s young players, including Hage.

Little did anyone know at the time that Hage would become such an important piece of the blockbuster trade that sent Larkin to Montreal.

Michael Hage Opens Up About Dylan Larkin

Speaking with Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com, Hage revealed that he and Larkin never discussed the possibility of being traded for one another. Instead, Larkin spent his time helping Michigan’s players improve their games, even remaining on the ice after practice to work on face-offs with Hage and the Wolverines’ other centers.

“Everyone was pretty aware of why he was here and the situation in Detroit, what was going on,” Hage said. “He was great to all the guys, great about guys asking him questions after practice on the ice and kind of picking his brain. He was great to me. I just have a lot of respect for him as a player and person.”

William Horcoff, the son of Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, also discussed the experience of having an established NHL star practicing alongside the Wolverines. Like Hage, Horcoff appreciated the opportunity to learn from Larkin.

“It’s always good to have that good of a player, someone with that much experience, give his insight,” Will Horcoff said. “We learned a ton from him.”

An Interesting Twist to the Dylan Larkin Trade

Considering how Larkin’s relationship with the Red Wings deteriorated, his willingness to mentor Michigan’s young players provides a different perspective on his final weeks in the organization. Even as his own NHL future remained uncertain, Larkin was helping the next generation of hockey players develop their skills.

Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has already emphasized how important Hage was to completing the trade. The 20-year-old center has been outstanding for the Wolverines, recording 26 points through 13 games, according to Michigan’s official season statistics.

Michael Hage’s Future With the Red Wings

Despite some initial concerns about Hage potentially refusing to sign with Detroit, the Michigan standout has since confirmed that he intends to join the organization following the conclusion of the Wolverines’ season.

Wouldn’t it be something if Hage eventually develops into Detroit’s next franchise center? If that happens, Red Wings fans might look back on those November practices in Ann Arbor and appreciate the irony of Larkin helping develop the player who could ultimately replace him.