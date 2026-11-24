Detroit Red Wings fans concerned about whether Michael Hage will eventually sign with the organization can breathe a little easier. The University of Michigan hockey star, who was the centerpiece of Sunday’s blockbuster trade that sent Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens, has revealed when he intends to sign with Detroit.

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Following the trade, rumors surfaced about Hage potentially refusing to sign with the Red Wings, causing some understandable concern among fans. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff also addressed the uncertainty surrounding Hage following the deal, but judging by the prospect’s latest comments, Detroit fans might not have much to worry about.

Denver defenseman Eric Jamieson (15) passes the puck against Michigan forward Michael Hage (19) during the third period of the Frozen Four semifinal at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 9, 2026 Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michael Hage Reveals Plan to Sign With Red Wings

Speaking with Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com, Hage confirmed that he plans to sign with the Red Wings following the conclusion of Michigan’s hockey season. However, the talented forward has some unfinished business in Ann Arbor before beginning his professional career.

“Yep,” Hage said when asked about signing with Detroit following the season. “After, hopefully, we win a national championship.”

Hage, who grew up rooting for the Canadiens, also acknowledged some disappointment about being traded away from his childhood favorite team. That being said, his comments about joining the Red Wings should be music to the ears of Detroit hockey fans.

“It’s definitely a little bit disappointing, but at the end of the day, I think I understand that it’s a business,” Hage said. “Montreal treated me great, and they have to do what they feel is best for their organization to try to win. I, honestly, was just really, really excited to be in Detroit. I’m obviously familiar with the management. I’ve been here for a couple years now. I love Michigan. I love Detroit.”

Red Wings Could Have Something Special in Michael Hage

The Red Wings acquired Hage as part of the blockbuster trade with the Canadiens, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited about his future. The 20-year-old currently leads the nation with 26 points (five goals and 21 assists) in just 13 games for the second-ranked Wolverines.

Hage already has an established relationship with Horcoff, whose son, William, is his teammate, linemate and housemate at Michigan. That familiarity could help make his eventual transition to the Red Wings considerably smoother.

What Hage’s Comments Mean for Detroit

Nothing is official until Hage puts pen to paper, but his latest comments are certainly encouraging. For a fan base that just watched its longtime captain force his way out of Detroit, hearing one of hockey’s brightest young prospects publicly declare his love for the city is a welcome change.