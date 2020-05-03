41.2 F
Michael Jordan reveals where Isiah Thomas ranks all-time as a PG

We have always known that Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas are not big fans of one another but if you have been watching “The Last Dance” on ESPN over the past three weeks, that thought has been enhanced.

Ever since Thomas was left off the 1992 Dream Team, the belief was that he was left off because that is that Jordan wanted.

During Episode 5, which aired on Sunday night, Jordan was asked about his role in Thomas being excluded from the greatest team ever assembled. While answering the question, Jordan said that Thomas is the second-best point guard of all-time, behind Magic Johnson.

 

By Arnold Powell

