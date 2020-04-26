Michael Jordan throws major shade at Isiah Thomas on ‘The Last Dance’ [Video]

When Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were finally able to get past the Detroit Pistons by defeating them in 1991 Eastern Conference Finals, the Pistons were not about to shake hands.

In fact, Pistons F Bill Laimbeer orchestrated a walkout that had the team leave the court before the game was over without shaking hands with the Bulls’ players.

On Sunday, during Part 4 of “The Last Dance” which aired on ESPN, former Pistons guard Isiah Thomas was asked about the decision to walk off the court without shaking hands before the game had ended.

Thomas said it was just how things were done back then when a team lost.

When shown the video of Thomas giving his reasoning for what the Pistons did, Jordan just shook his head and ripped the Pistons legend.

Due to foul language, we will not transcribe Jordan’s quotes but you can see them below.