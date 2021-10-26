Michael Jordan’s first NBA dunk attempt nearly ended him [Video]

On October 26, 1984, Chicago Bulls’ first-round draft pick Michael Jordan attempted his first-ever dunk in the NBA.

As you are about to see, that dunk nearly ended Jordan as he was taken to the ground hard by Jeff ‘McFilthy’ Ruland.

Check it out.

