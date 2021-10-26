Michael Jordan’s first NBA dunk attempt nearly ended him [Video]

On October 26, 1984, Chicago Bulls’ first-round draft pick Michael Jordan attempted his first-ever dunk in the NBA.

As you are about to see, that dunk nearly ended Jordan as he was taken to the ground hard by Jeff ‘McFilthy’ Ruland.

Check it out.

37 years ago today. Michael Jordan's NBA debut gets off to a shaky start, when he's taken down on his very first dunk attempt by one half of the 'Beef Brothers', Jeff 'McFilthy' Ruland. pic.twitter.com/2n5s4ofrjw — Hoops Nostalgia (@HoopsNostalgia) October 26, 2021