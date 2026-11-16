MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand picked one free agent fit for every team on Sunday, and for the Detroit Tigers he landed on Michael King. Feinsand calls the right-hander arguably the second-best starter on the market behind Tarik Skubal.

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The more interesting part of his case is not whether King fits. It is what Detroit can afford now. Skubal was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 1 for outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith, and he reached the open market after the season. Framber Valdez is still under contract on the three-year, $115 million deal he agreed to in February, and with Skubal gone he is the front of the rotation rather than the second name in it.

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) celebrates after the game against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Mark Feinsand Names Michael King a Fit for the Detroit Tigers

Feinsand went through one free agent who would be a good fit on all 30 teams. For the Tigers, he thinks signing King would be the move. Feinsand wrote, “With Tarik Skubal, Justin Verlander and Jack Flaherty off the books, plus Javier Báez’s contract set to expire a year from now, the Tigers should have some payroll flexibility this offseason. Arguably the second-best free-agent starter behind Skubal, King could join Framber Valdez as a solid 1-2 punch atop Detroit’s rotation, leading an otherwise young group that includes Troy Melton, Keider Montero, Jackson Jobe and River Ryan.”

President of baseball operations Scott Harris has described the same need without naming a target. “We think there is an opportunity to add more innings in some creative ways that help insulate these young starters from the demands of a full, major league season,” Harris said at last week’s general manager meetings, per ESPN. A veteran at the front of the rotation is one way to get there.

What Michael King Did in 2026

King made 32 starts for San Diego in 2026 and went 12-10 with a 3.21 ERA. In 185 innings he gave up 148 hits and 68 runs, walked 70 and struck out 159, with a 1.18 WHIP. His ERA has not been higher than 3.55 in any season since 2021.

He is on the market by choice. King declined the player option on his Padres contract on Oct. 30, turning down the two years and $53 million left on it. MLB.com noted he was coming off a career-high 4.3 wins above replacement by Baseball-Reference’s measure and slotted him as the second or third-best starter available. It would be interesting to see what kind of contract that gets him on the open market.

San Diego Wants King Back, and Skubal Too

Detroit would not be bidding alone. ESPN reported from the GM meetings that the Padres set up a meeting with Skubal and are open to a reunion with King, after clearing roughly $60 million in salary when he and four other free agents left. The Blue Jays are also scheduled to meet with Skubal, the Mets are viewed as industry favorites to sign him, and the Dodgers want him back. If San Diego lands Skubal at a record price, re-signing King gets harder. Could that loss for the Padres be a gain for a team like the Tigers?

Where King Would Slot in Detroit’s Rotation

Signing King would make him the number two option behind Valdez. Troy Melton would then be the third option, Jackson Jobe the fourth and River Ryan the fifth, with Keider Montero in the mix. If that is the case, the Tigers pitching depth stops being the problem. What it costs is the question Harris has to answer.