Michael Lorenzen’s gem wasted as Detroit Tigers get blanked by Guardians

Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Lorenzen had an outstanding performance on Tuesday evening against the Cleveland Guardians, throwing seven innings of one-run ball without any walks. However, the Tigers' offense was unable to capitalize on his performance, finishing 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position and stranding 12 runners. The Guardians won the game 2-0, with right-hander Shane Bieber throwing six scoreless innings on seven hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.

Why it Matters

The Tigers advanced at least one runner into scoring position in each of the first eight innings but failed to produce any key hits to tie the game or take the lead. The Guardians took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning and did not allow the Tigers to catch up.

Following the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke to reporters about how Lorenzen pitched.

“I thought he was great,” Hinch said. “He pounded the zone. The finish fastball was good. His secondary stuff was pretty good. He pitched ahead. … He was doing a lot with his weapons and getting through their lineup.”

Lorenzen credited the adjustments he has made with his changeup for his success against the Guardians.

“We made a really good (mechanical) adjustment with the changeup,” Lorenzen said. “I haven't had my changeup all year, so we did a deep dive. We were able to confirm what the issue was, and I was pretty confident with it today. That's the changeup I've been looking for all year.”

Bottom Line – A wasted opportunity for the Tigers

The Tigers' offensive struggles have been a major issue for the team this season, and it was evident in Tuesday's game against the Guardians. Despite an absolute gem from Michael Lorenzen, the Tigers' inability to produce any runs ultimately led to their defeat. For the Tigers to get to where they want to be this season, the offense has to be much more consistent than it has been. Then the Tigers get performance as they did tonight from a starting pitcher, the offense has to do their part.