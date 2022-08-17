When the 2022 season kicks off, the Michigan Wolverines will be looking to defend their Big Ten Championship, and head coach Jim Harbaugh is looking for every advantage he can to help his team reach their goals, including bringing in Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Michael Phelps for some tips.

On Wednesday, Harbaugh spoke to reporters and he said he had Phelps talk to his team about the importance of taking care of their bodies and how they can do that properly.

Michael Phelps delivers message to Michigan Football team

Harbaugh said Michael Phelps spoke to the team about ice, sleep, and hydration with water.

“I just had a phenomenal presentation, talk to the team by Michael Phelps, who came in via Zoom, but talked to the team. And I mean, things just continue to ring in my ear and head from that talk, was crystal clear. He told us how he couldn’t wait to get into 105-pounds of ice, waiting for him in a bath. That was going to be the thing he did right after he got done with talking to our team. He talked about sleep, he talked about hydration, water, and somebody that could go anywhere in the world, do any kind of treatment known to mankind — ice, sleep, and hydration with water. Our team has an ice bath waiting for him right now. They’ve got water and then and then getting that sleep. Those are the kinds of things that they take care of themselves. They take care of the team in doing that, but really appreciate Michael Phelps for really embedding that in my mind and in our players’ mind. Talking about the world’s greatest Olympian arguably — no question about swimming and the most gold the most medals of anybody.”

In terms of the Michigan Wolverines’ overall health, Jim Harbaugh said that there is not a single player dealing with a long-term issue.

