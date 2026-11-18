The Detroit Pistons have established themselves as a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference, but could another major scoring addition put them over the top? According to NBA insider Sean Deveney, Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. is among the players who could make sense for Detroit as the franchise explores potential upgrades around Cade Cunningham.

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In a November 17 report for Heavy Sports, Deveney examined Detroit’s interest in finding another dependable scorer alongside its franchise superstar. While Trey Murphy III remains an intriguing possibility, Porter was specifically mentioned as another player who could fit what the Pistons are looking for.

Nov 16, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Dean Wade (45) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michael Porter Jr. Makes Sense for Detroit Pistons

According to Deveney, Detroit is interested in finding a legitimate second scoring option who can complement Cunningham for years to come. Porter, a 6-foot-10 forward who helped the Denver Nuggets win the 2023 NBA championship, certainly fits the description of a player capable of providing additional offensive firepower.

Deveney identified Porter and Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green as possible fits for Detroit, though he also highlighted the difficulty of constructing a trade without sacrificing important rotation pieces. With Porter earning approximately $40.8 million this season, acquiring him would be anything but simple.

The Pistons have previously been connected to Porter, and the possibility of bringing him to Detroit has generated discussion for nearly a year. However, there is currently no confirmation that the Pistons and Nets are engaged in active trade negotiations.

Porter Could Provide Exactly What Pistons Need

Porter is coming off an outstanding 2025-26 season with Brooklyn, averaging 24.2 points per game while emerging as the Nets’ leading offensive weapon. His combination of perimeter shooting, size, and scoring ability would give Cunningham another legitimate option when opposing defenses focus their attention on Detroit’s All-Star guard.

According to NBA.com’s official player profile, Porter remains a member of the Brooklyn Nets, where his offensive production has made him one of the organization’s most valuable players. With Brooklyn struggling early in the season, his future has become an increasingly interesting topic as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

Detroit has already explored potential blockbuster trade scenarios involving Porter, including a hypothetical deal centered around Jalen Duren. That particular proposal was speculative, and there is no indication the Pistons are currently considering trading Duren for Porter.

Would Pistons Be Willing to Pay the Price?

The biggest obstacle for Detroit may not be Porter’s ability, but rather the financial commitment required to acquire and potentially retain him. Porter is in the final season of his current contract, and reports have indicated that he is seeking another substantial payday rather than accepting a significant reduction in salary.

Brooklyn must decide whether to commit considerable money to Porter or explore trading him before he potentially reaches free agency. Detroit, meanwhile, would have to determine whether acquiring another high-priced scorer is worth sacrificing roster depth, future draft assets, or both.

The Pistons are already showing they can compete with the NBA’s best teams, including Tuesday night’s impressive 105-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Adding a proven scorer like Porter could make Detroit even more dangerous, but president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon would need to be convinced the price is right.

For now, Porter remains a possible trade fit rather than a confirmed Pistons target in active negotiations. But with Detroit searching for another offensive weapon and Brooklyn facing an uncertain decision about its veteran forward, this is certainly a name worth watching as the February trade deadline approaches.