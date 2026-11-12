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TodayPistonsat WSH · 7:00 PMStarts in 5h 38m · MNMT

Detroit Red Wings Make Surprising Decision on Michael Rasmussen

Michael Rasmussen healthy scratch
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The Detroit Red Wings are making a notable lineup change as they look to snap their four-game losing streak Thursday night against the Florida Panthers. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, forward Michael Rasmussen will be a healthy scratch for the matchup.

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Rasmussen, who has recorded one goal and three assists this season, will be replaced in the lineup by Carter Mazur. The decision comes as Detroit has struggled offensively, scoring just five goals during its current four-game skid.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues
Nov 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Explains Michael Rasmussen Decision

Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan addressed the decision, acknowledging that Rasmussen’s recent play hasn’t been up to expectations.

Michael’s played really strong. Last few haven’t been as good,” McLellan said, via St. James. “He’s ended up in the wrong spot at the wrong time at the scene of crime and we just want to give Maze a chance to go.”

Michael Rasmussen Healthy Scratch Opens the Door for Carter Mazur

The move gives Mazur another opportunity to make an impact after scoring his first NHL goal against Florida on Nov. 2. He is expected to skate alongside J.T. Compher and Marco Kasper on Detroit’s third line.

The Red Wings have struggled to generate offense during their losing streak, putting additional pressure on McLellan to find a combination that works. The coach has already expressed frustration with his team’s recent performances, and Thursday’s lineup change makes it clear that nobody’s spot should be taken for granted.

Detroit enters Thursday’s game with a 7-9-3 record. The Red Wings and Panthers are scheduled to drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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