Michal Postava Is Making Detroit’s Goalie Math Complicated

Detroit Red Wings goalie prospect Michal Postava is back with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Detroit reassigned him on Thursday and recalled forward Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions in the same move. Postava played his fifth game of the season for the Griffins on Sunday against the Chicago Wolves, his first since the call-up, and he stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced in a 5-1 Grand Rapids win at Allstate Arena.

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The two games up were not a throwaway, either. Postava made his NHL debut in relief on Oct. 22 at the Vancouver Canucks, then won his first NHL start 4-3 in a shootout on Oct. 26 at the Edmonton Oilers.

Oct 26, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Michal Postava (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the shoot-out at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michal Postava is not losing in the AHL

His record this season is 5-0 with a .955 save percentage and a 1.20 GAA, along with zero shutouts. Through Sunday’s games, the league’s daily report had the undrafted 24-year-old first among AHL goaltenders in both wins and save percentage and second in goals-against average. With Postava having another dominant start, the Red Wings at some point might need to consider having him with the big club for the remainder of the season.

Detroit Red Wings should find a way to move off of John Gibson

With Postava dominating in the AHL, the Red Wings need to find a way to move off of John Gibson. Gibson has been horrible this season for Detroit. He has a 4-5-1 record in 10 starts with a 3.37 GAA and a .860 save percentage, along with zero shutouts. That is a real drop from the 29-22-4 record and .901 save percentage he posted for Detroit last season. Gibson is 33 years old and he has no future with Detroit.

With the Red Wings turning the page, maybe they need to healthy scratch him and carry three goalies, with Postava up in the big leagues alongside Gibson and Daniil Tarasov. Detroit needs to be playing younger players.

Let Trey Augustine play majority of AHL games

With Postava dominating the AHL competition, the Red Wings organization should let Trey Augustine play the majority of the games in net for the Griffins. Augustine has played in five games this season for Grand Rapids. He recorded a 2-1-2 record with a 2.92 GAA and a .901 save percentage, along with zero shutouts. Augustine is only 21 years old, and he is not NHL ready yet and he can use the game reps.