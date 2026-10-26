Michal Postava will make his first career NHL start on Monday, Oct. 26, when the Detroit Red Wings close a four-game road trip against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Puck drop is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

Jonathan Mills, who covers the team for NHL.com’s Red Wings site, reported the decision after Monday’s morning skate: “Per @DetroitRedWings head coach Todd McLellan, Michal Postava will make his first NHL start in net tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.”

Why Michal Postava Is in the Red Wings Net

Postava is on this trip because Daniil Tarasov is not. Tarasov was hurt following Detroit’s Oct. 20 loss in Seattle, the Red Wings recalled Postava from AHL Grand Rapids, and Tarasov has sat out the two games since.

The 24-year-old arrived in form. In four appearances for the Grand Rapids Griffins this season, Postava went 4-0 with a 1.25 goals-against average and a .954 save percentage. He was a developmental name in the system a month ago, with no NHL games on his record.

His Vancouver Relief Appearance Set This Up

Postava made his NHL debut in relief against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, Oct. 22, taking the net to start the third period and stopping seven of the eight shots he faced in a 5-2 win. That leaves his NHL line through one game at a .875 save percentage and a 3.04 goals-against average.

He got in because John Gibson did not come back out for the third. Detroit announced an upper-body injury and called his return questionable, though the issue turned out to be a minor one. “After the second period they just told me Gibby had some problem with his eye,” Postava told Detroit Hockey Now. Gibson was back in goal two nights later for a 4-1 loss at Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 24.

A First Start Against McDavid and Draisaitl

The assignment is not a soft landing. Edmonton is 8-2-1, second in the Western Conference by points, and Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are both in the lineup. Postava will see more quality looks in one night than he has seen in his NHL career to date.

Detroit has reason to want a long look anyway. Tarasov is day to day, Gibson has already left one game this month, and the Red Wings have not settled their crease. A rookie who handles Rogers Place makes himself part of that conversation.

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Oilers