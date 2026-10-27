The Detroit Red Wings may have discovered something special in Michal Postava, and Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl found that out the hard way Monday night. Making his first career NHL start against the high-powered Edmonton Oilers, the 24-year-old rookie goaltender delivered a performance that Red Wings fans won’t soon forget.

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Postava turned aside McDavid, Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the shootout, stopping all three Edmonton attempts to secure a thrilling 4-3 victory at Rogers Place. After making 22 saves in regulation and overtime, and 25 in all, the undrafted Czech netminder saved his biggest moments for when Detroit needed him most.

Oct 26, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin (92) is cross checked by Detroit Red Wings defensemen Ben Chiarot (8) in front of goaltender Michal Postava (35) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michal Postava Shuts Down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

Imagine making your first NHL start and eventually finding yourself staring down two of the most dangerous offensive players in hockey with the game on the line. That’s exactly what Postava faced Monday night, and the rookie handled the moment like someone who had been doing it for years.

McDavid, who extended his season-opening point streak to 12 games, stepped up for Edmonton’s first shootout attempt. Postava denied him, immediately putting the pressure on the Oilers.

After Lucas Raymond scored on Detroit’s first attempt, Draisaitl had an opportunity to answer for Edmonton. Postava turned him away as well, bringing the Red Wings within one more stop of victory.

When Nugent-Hopkins stepped onto the ice for Edmonton’s third attempt, Postava had a chance to finish the job. He did exactly that, completing a perfect shootout performance and sending his teammates pouring off the bench to celebrate.

According to the official game recap, Postava also made a critical save on Evan Bouchard with just nine seconds remaining in overtime. Without that stop, Detroit might never have reached the shootout in the first place.

The performance was particularly remarkable considering McDavid and Draisaitl entered the matchup as the NHL’s two leading scorers. Postava wasn’t facing ordinary shooters looking to steal an extra point; he was facing two of the best offensive talents in the world, and neither could beat him when it mattered most.

Postava’s Emotional Reaction Makes the Victory Even Better

For Postava, the moment represented the culmination of years spent working toward an opportunity that many players never receive. The undrafted goaltender had finally reached the NHL, and his first start produced a victory against one of the league’s most dangerous offensive teams.

“It’s amazing, I feel like a kid,” Postava said following the victory. “I watched all those NHL games when I was young, and I didn’t expect to one day be in the net and win the game. Now I’m just so happy.”

That reaction says plenty about what Monday night’s performance meant to the young goaltender. For Detroit, however, the victory could also have implications beyond one memorable evening in Edmonton.

Michal Postava’s Path From Grand Rapids to the NHL

Postava entered the season as a promising organizational depth option rather than an established NHL contributor. As we previously reported following his emergency recall, he had dominated his first four appearances with the Grand Rapids Griffins, posting a 4-0-0 record, a 1.25 goals-against average, and a remarkable .954 save percentage.

His first taste of NHL action came Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks when John Gibson was unable to return for the third period. Postava entered in relief, stopping seven of eight shots as Detroit secured a 5-2 victory.

Four days later, he was shutting down McDavid and Draisaitl with an NHL victory hanging in the balance. That’s quite a turnaround for a player who hadn’t appeared in an NHL regular-season game before last week.

Dylan Larkin’s Late Heroics Set the Stage for Postava

Of course, Postava never would have had the chance to deliver his unforgettable shootout performance without some late heroics from Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. Detroit trailed 3-2 after Colton Dach gave Edmonton the lead with 3:28 remaining in regulation, putting the Red Wings on the brink of a disappointing loss.

With Postava pulled for the extra attacker, Larkin came through when his team needed him most. He collected a pass from Raymond, controlled the puck near the net, and slipped it past Edmonton goaltender Tristan Jarry with 1:17 remaining to tie the game at three.

Detroit then survived overtime thanks in large part to Postava’s late save on Bouchard. Raymond finished the job by scoring the shootout’s only goal, while Postava ensured Edmonton never answered.

The victory improved Detroit’s record to 5-4-3 and allowed the Red Wings to finish their four-game road trip with a 2-1-1 mark. Viktor Arvidsson and Emmitt Finnie also scored for Detroit, while Raymond collected two assists in regulation.

Have the Red Wings Found Something Special in Michal Postava?

One NHL start certainly isn’t enough to declare Postava the Red Wings’ goaltender of the future, but it would be a mistake to dismiss what he accomplished Monday night. Detroit has been searching for consistency between the pipes, and the rookie demonstrated that he could handle an incredibly difficult assignment on the road.

With Gibson and Daniil Tarasov already part of Detroit’s goaltending picture, head coach Todd McLellan will eventually have decisions to make regarding Postava’s immediate role. The rookie’s performance doesn’t guarantee another start, but it certainly gives the coaching staff another reason to consider him when evaluating the team’s options.

The situation is especially interesting considering Postava’s excellent start in Grand Rapids and his relatively unconventional path to the NHL. As we previously examined in our breakdown of Detroit’s goaltending depth, Postava had already positioned himself as an intriguing organizational option before getting his opportunity with the Red Wings.

What makes Monday’s performance so encouraging isn’t simply that Detroit won. It’s that Postava looked comfortable during the most demanding moments of his first NHL start, including a shootout against some of the best offensive players in hockey.

There will undoubtedly be tougher nights ahead, and one memorable victory doesn’t establish a goaltender’s long-term future. But for one night in Edmonton, Michal Postava was the difference between winning and losing, and Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl had no answer for him.