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Michal Postava Makes Emotional Admission After Unexpected Red Wings Debut

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The Detroit Red Wings recalled Michal Postava from the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday before the matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. He served as the backup goalie in this game behind John Gibson. Daniil Tarasov was out with injury.

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After the second period, Gibson suffered an upper-body injury and did not return to the game. Postava entered the game in the third period and finished with seven saves on eight attempts in a 5-2 win for Detroit over Vancouver.

NHL: Preseason-Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs
Oct 2, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Michal Postava (35) skates during the warmup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michal Postava reveals what was going through his head when on the ice

After the game, Postava talked to Max Bultman of the Athletic about what was going on through his head when entering the game for Gibson in the third period. He said, “Maybe I just made it. It’s been really tough work over the years. I (have been) trying to be (the) best goalie also in Czechia for many years. I think it’s the reward, and I still (am) thinking what it was like.”

When he was in the game, the Canucks barely registered a shot over two periods. When Postava made his first save of his career in the NHL, the crowd cheered because Vancouver finally registered a shot on goal. He also said, “I (knew) it’s been like five shots after two periods, so they’re just cheering about shots on net, so I just get in my mind they’re cheering for me. And just feel good.”

His First Career Start Could be on the horizon

With Tarasov already injured and Gibson now dealing with an upper-body injury, there is a good chance that Postava will make his first career start on Saturday, Oct. 24 against the Calgary Flames. The 24-year-old has a chance to take over Detroit’s net moving forward if he does make his first career start.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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