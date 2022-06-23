Michgan’s Caleb Houstan selected in 2022 NBA Draft

He had to wait longer than he had hoped but former Michigan freshman Caleb Houstan has been selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

On Thursday night, the Orlando Magic used the No. 32 overall pick (Round 2) to select Houstan.

Orlando has Michigan's Caleb Houstan atop its board at No. 32, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Caleb Houstan joins Franz Wagner in Orlando

Many called Caleb Houstan Michigan’s replacement for Franz Wagner, who was selected by the Magic with the No. 8 overall pick in 2021, and now they are joining forces with the Magic.

Houstan joins Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner, and Iggy Brazdeikis as the former Wolverines on the Magic roster.

Leading up to the draft, there was speculation that the reason why Houstan was skipping the NBA Combine was that he had a first-round promise from a team.

Obviously, that was not the case.

Here is what one NBA scout had to say about Houstan leading up to the NBA Draft.

Caleb Houstan, 6-8 freshman forward, Michigan. “Should have gone back to school. He didn’t have a good year. He was overwhelmed at times out there. He doesn’t have one thing that really jumps out at you. He just doesn’t have the foot speed yet and he’s got a slow shot. He’s not a great athlete, a little heavy-legged. I love his stroke, it looks great, it just never goes in. I watched him three times this year and he never played well. He’s missing the toughness piece. He’s a basketball-IQ and high-character guy. I wonder about his competitiveness. He has a very scary lack of confidence in his shooting.”

Nation, did Caleb Houstan make a mistake by leaving Michigan after just one season?

