Michigan 1997 National Champion football player adds sex abuse claim against doctor

According to a report from Larry Lage of The Detroit News, a former Michigan football player and hockey player have added sex abuse claims against a former UM doctor.

Both players are unnamed at this time but one played for the 1997 Michigan football team, while the other played in the NHL following his time with the Wolverines.

From Detroit News:

An attorney announced Tuesday that his firm represents more than 40 people, including two former football players and an ex-hockey player, in the University of Michigan sexual abuse case.

Parker Stinar told The Associated Press that one of his new clients helped the Wolverines win the 1997 national championship in football and one went on to play in the NHL.

The doctor being accused is Dr. Robert E. Anderson, who is no longer living.