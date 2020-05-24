41.2 F
Michigan 2020 football season could be in jeopardy

Though we have been without sports for over two months, the hope is that by the time September rolls around, we will be able to watch our favorite football teams take the field. Unfortunately, there is a chance that does not happen for the Michigan football team.

According to University of Michigan President Dr. Mark Schlissel, if students are not on the Michigan campus this fall, he does not think there will be college football.

“If there is no on-campus instruction then there won’t be intercollegiate athletics, at least for Michigan,” Schlissel told the Wall Street Journal. He also expressed “some degree of doubt as to whether there will be college athletics (anywhere), at least in the fall.”

Schlissel’s comments echoed his comments during an interview on CNBC in early May. He also says a decision on whether students will return this fall could be made “in the coming weeks.”

“Any decision we make for this coming fall is likely going to be the case for the whole academic year. What’s going to be different in January?” Schlissel said. 

Let’s just cross our fingers that the numbers from COVID-19 continue to decline and that it is safe for students to return to campus and for college football to go on as planned.

If not, it is going to be a long year.

By Arnold Powell

