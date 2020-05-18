41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, May 18, 2020
type here...
U of M News

Michigan 5-star QB commit J.J. McCarthy to transfer for senior season

Related Articles

U of M News

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh makes bold statement regarding status of program

Don Drysdale - 0
In five seasons as head football coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to a 47-18 (.723) overall record. Though many programs would...
Read more
U of M News

Former Michigan F Cole Bajema announces transfer destination

Don Drysdale - 0
After news broke that Michigan forward Cole Bajema was entering the NCAA transfer portal, many Wolverines fans were very surprised. Now, Bajema has taken to...
Read more

According to Michigan 5-star quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy, he will be transferring from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy down to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy for his senior season of high school football.

McCarthy made the announcement on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

“Due to the uncertainly of fall sports in the State of Illinois, I will be finishing my education at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL beginning the summer of 2020,” McCarthy stated in his tweet. “I want to thank everyone at Nazareth Academy for the past 3 years. In my 3 years at Nazareth, I’ve been to 3 state championships. Those state championships will never match the friendships and relationships I’ve made with my teammates, coaches, teachers, and classmates over those 3 years. NAZ will always be my family. To Coach Racki, you are more to me than just a coach. You are my mentor and friend for life. You set the example of what great coaches should be. There was never a time you wouldn’t take a phone call, text message or meeting in your office. You ALWAYS made time for everyone regardless if they played football or not. You put us in our place when we need to be successful in life and on the football field. I will always be your QB. Please respect my decision. No Interviews.”

According to 247 Sports, McCarthy is the No. 3 Pro-Style QB in the class of 2021.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous article9 Most beloved Detroit Lions’ players of all-time
Next articleMichigan’s Jim Harbaugh makes bold statement regarding status of program

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!