Michigan AD Warde Manuel comments on Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan

On Wednesday, news broke that Jim Harbaugh, who had just endured a nine-hour interview with the Minnesota Vikings, is staying at the University of Michigan for the 2022 season and possibly beyond.

A day later, Michigan AD Warde Manuel has commented on the news that Harbaugh will be the Wolverines head coach in 2022.

From Associated Press:

“I’m very happy,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a text message to AP.

Following the news breaking, there were reports that those in the Michigan program were very excited to hear that Harbaugh is not leaving for the NFL.

