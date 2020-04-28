41.2 F
Michigan adds Markus Allen to Class of 2021

According to 2021 3-star WR Markus Allen, he has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan.

Allen made the announcement on Tuesday via his Twitter account.

From Detroit News:

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Allen plays for Northmont High in Ohio. He chose the Wolverines over West Virginia, Purdue and Michigan State, among others.

Allen is ranked No. 83 nationally at his position and the No. 20 overall recruit in Ohio in the 247Sports composite.

Michigan has 11 commitments in its 2021 class.

By Arnold Powell
