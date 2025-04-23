Michigan Football Adds Two Transfer Running Backs Before Portal Deadline

Michigan football bolsters its backfield with the additions of transfer RBs John Volker and CJ Hester. See what they bring to the Wolverines' offense.

As the clock winds down on the spring transfer portal window, the Michigan Wolverines have made a couple of intriguing last-minute additions to their running back room. According to reports, the Wolverines reeled in two experienced backs to solidify the depth behind rising star Jordan Marshall and high-profile Alabama transfer Justice Haynes.

Let’s talk about the newest faces in maize and blue: John Volker from Princeton and CJ Hester from UMass.

A Veteran from the Ivy League

Volker may not have played Power Five football, but don’t sleep on the Princeton standout. The graduate transfer played in parts of four seasons and served as a captain during a strong 2023 campaign. Last fall, he totaled 514 yards and six touchdowns, showing off both power and vision. At 6-foot and over 210 pounds, he’s got the frame to handle inside runs, and his track speed is nothing to scoff at.

With Ben Hall transferring out, Volker’s arrival offers a reliable, mature option who could compete for short-yardage or change-of-pace snaps right away.

Hester Returns Home

The second addition, CJ Hester, is no stranger to Michigan. He started his career at Western Michigan, then transferred to UMass, where he quietly put together a solid season. Hester, who is 5-11, 190, rushed for 529 yards and 4 touchdowns last season.

His ability to contribute both on the ground and through the air gives Michigan another versatile back—the type of player who could thrive in the modern Sherrone Moore offense.

What This Means for the Room

With Marshall and Haynes expected to handle the lion’s share of touches this fall, Volker and Hester aren’t expected to be RB1. But depth matters, especially in the Big Ten, and injuries are inevitable. Michigan now has four backs with legit college experience, giving them more flexibility—and competition—heading into summer workouts.

Don’t Count Them Out

Hester and Volker may not be flashy five-stars, but they’ve both produced at the college level and bring a blue-collar work ethic that fits the Michigan identity. Whether they crack the rotation or not, their presence raises the floor of a backfield that’s still finding its post-Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards identity.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

