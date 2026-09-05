Report: Michigan Reveals Rare Uniform for Season Opener

Michigan is apparently going all-in on maize for the first game of the Kyle Whittingham era.

The Wolverines are expected to wear all-maize uniforms Saturday night against Western Michigan, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. The look has not appeared since Michigan’s 2017 season opener against Florida.

The rumors *are* true, I’m told. Michigan is wearing all-maize uniforms tonight vs. Western Michigan. First time since 2017. — Aaron McMann | MLive.com (@AaronMcMann) September 5, 2026

And no, Michigan doesn’t pull these things out of the closet very often.

This will reportedly be just the third all-maize appearance in program history. Michigan first wore maize jerseys against Navy in 1928, then brought the look back 89 years later against Florida. The university said the 2017 uniforms celebrated Michigan’s bicentennial and the 150th anniversary of maize and blue as the school’s official colors. Michigan’s official 2017 uniform announcement provides the history behind the look.

If subtlety was the goal Saturday night, somebody missed the meeting.

The unusual uniform choice adds another wrinkle to an opener that already marks Whittingham’s Michigan coaching debut against Western Michigan. Michigan traditionally doesn’t wander too far from one of college football’s most recognizable looks, which is why even Michigan uniform concepts have generated plenty of debate among Wolverines fans.

The Wolverines kick off against Western Michigan at 7:30 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium. This time, there should be absolutely no trouble finding them.