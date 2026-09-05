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LiveMichigan WolverinesWMU 6 · Michigan Wolverines 72:26 - 3rd

Report: Michigan Reveals Rare Uniform for Season Opener

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Michigan is apparently going all-in on maize for the first game of the Kyle Whittingham era.

The Wolverines are expected to wear all-maize uniforms Saturday night against Western Michigan, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. The look has not appeared since Michigan’s 2017 season opener against Florida.

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And no, Michigan doesn’t pull these things out of the closet very often.

This will reportedly be just the third all-maize appearance in program history. Michigan first wore maize jerseys against Navy in 1928, then brought the look back 89 years later against Florida. The university said the 2017 uniforms celebrated Michigan’s bicentennial and the 150th anniversary of maize and blue as the school’s official colors. Michigan’s official 2017 uniform announcement provides the history behind the look.

If subtlety was the goal Saturday night, somebody missed the meeting.

The unusual uniform choice adds another wrinkle to an opener that already marks Whittingham’s Michigan coaching debut against Western Michigan. Michigan traditionally doesn’t wander too far from one of college football’s most recognizable looks, which is why even Michigan uniform concepts have generated plenty of debate among Wolverines fans.

The Wolverines kick off against Western Michigan at 7:30 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium. This time, there should be absolutely no trouble finding them.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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