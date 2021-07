Sharing is caring!

He just keeps being awesome!

On Friday night, Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres was on fire as it took him just six innings (5 at-bats) to hit for the cycle against the Washington Nationals.

Here is the single that gave the former Michigan standout the first cycle of his MLB career.

Way to go Jake!

We are all in the Crone Zone! Jake Cronenworth hits for the cycle! pic.twitter.com/12fIeQLvgz — MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2021