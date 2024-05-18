Michigan Among Top Four for Elite 2025 Lineman Michael Carroll

## Michael Carroll Lists Michigan in His Top Choices for 2025

Four-star offensive lineman Michael Carroll has officially placed the Michigan Wolverines among his top four college choices, signaling strong interest in joining the reigning National Champions. This announcement heightens anticipation for Michigan’s future recruitment prospects as the team strives to maintain its pinnacle performance in collegiate football.

On a revealing Saturday afternoon, well-known On3 National recruiting expert Hayes Fawcett shared that Carroll’s top picks include Michigan, Penn State, Georgia, and Alabama. Known for his robust build and commanding presence on the field, the 6’6″, 310-pound interior lineman from Doylestown, PA, continues to draw significant interest from top programs across the nation.

A Closer Look at Carroll’s Connection with Michigan

Carroll, who ranks as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman by On3, while being positioned just outside the top-200 overall on the 247Sports composite, has shown consistent interest in the Wolverines throughout his recruitment journey. A recent unofficial visit to Michigan colored his perceptions of the program, particularly influenced by the Wolverines’ resounding victory over Michigan State last fall.

Reflecting on his experience, Carroll is quoted emphasizing the potent impression made by Michigan’s gameplay: “They were completely dominant,” adding that the team’s power and explosive technique made a decisive impact on him. Michigan’s coaching staff left a strong imprint on him, with Carroll noting, “Seeing them do it was special. I could see myself fitting in there as a guard.”

“They were completely dominant,” Michael Carroll on Michigan’s style of play.

This attraction is not merely based on plays but is nested deeply in Michigan’s history of nurturing talents who often ascend to the NFL, a dream track for many young athletes like Carroll. The blend of effective coaching and high-level play-making observed during visits has provided a tangible example of potential future experiences for Carroll at Michigan.

As the recruitment season continues to unfold, the Michigan Wolverines remain a prevalent force, capturing the ambitions of top-tier talents like Carroll. His decision timeline remains open, but Michigan fans and recruitment analysts will be watching closely, hoping to secure his commitment to a program deeply rooted in success and player development.