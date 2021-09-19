Michigan and Michigan State move into top 20 of Week 4 AP Top 25 poll

by

Michigan and Michigan State both started the 2021 season outside of the AP Top 25 rankings but after both started with impressive 3-0 starts, the Wolverines and Spartans are now in the Top 20.

As you can see below, Michigan checks in at No. 19 in the latest rankings while Michigan State is in the rankings for the first time this season at No. 20.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.