Michigan and Michigan State move into top 20 of Week 4 AP Top 25 poll

Michigan and Michigan State both started the 2021 season outside of the AP Top 25 rankings but after both started with impressive 3-0 starts, the Wolverines and Spartans are now in the Top 20.

As you can see below, Michigan checks in at No. 19 in the latest rankings while Michigan State is in the rankings for the first time this season at No. 20.

New @AP_Top25 poll: 1-Bama

2-Georgia

3-Oregon

4-OU

5-Iowa

6-Penn St

7-A&M

8-Cincinnati

9-Clemson

10-Ohio St

11-Florida

12-Notre Dame

13-Ole Miss

14-Iowa St

15-BYU

16-Arkansas

17-Coastal

18-Wisconsin

19-Michigan

20-Michigan St

21-UNC

22-Fresno St

23-Auburn

24-UCLA

25-Kansas St — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 19, 2021