Michigan and Michigan State move into top 20 of Week 4 AP Top 25 poll

Michigan and Michigan State both started the 2021 season outside of the AP Top 25 rankings but after both started with impressive 3-0 starts, the Wolverines and Spartans are now in the Top 20.
As you can see below, Michigan checks in at No. 19 in the latest rankings while Michigan State is in the rankings for the first time this season at No. 20.
New @AP_Top25 poll:
1-Bama
2-Georgia
3-Oregon
4-OU
5-Iowa
6-Penn St
7-A&M
8-Cincinnati
9-Clemson
10-Ohio St
11-Florida
12-Notre Dame
13-Ole Miss
14-Iowa St
15-BYU
16-Arkansas
17-Coastal
18-Wisconsin
19-Michigan
20-Michigan St
21-UNC
22-Fresno St
23-Auburn
24-UCLA
25-Kansas St
