Michigan and Michigan State well represented in inaugural USFL Draft

The reborn United States Football League’s inaugural draft is complete, and among the players selected included several names from our backyard in the Mitten State.

The highest profile of the bunch being former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson, who was selected by the Michigan Panthers.

FIRST OVERALL 🙌🐾 The Panthers select QB @SheaPatterson_1 with the No. 1 pick in the #USFLDraft pic.twitter.com/7Rm8W7BDWc — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) February 23, 2022

The players from the Michigan Wolverines that were drafted into the USFL include:

Channing Stribling, Philadelphia Stars

The second CB taken in the #USFLDraft, the Stars have selected Channing Stribling. #ForPhilly pic.twitter.com/FtrEfYj4np — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) February 23, 2022

Carlo Kemp, Pittsburgh Maulers

We've got our first defensive player. Welcome aboard, Carlo Kemp 🔨 pic.twitter.com/tcbAZVL9VQ — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) February 23, 2022

Juwann Bushell-Beatty, Tampa Bay Bandits

The Tampa Bay Bandits have selected Juwann Bushell-Beatty! #BanditBall pic.twitter.com/YsizYQOKfE — Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) February 23, 2022

De’Veon Smith, Pittsburgh Maulers

Of course, the Michigan State Spartans weren’t without representation.

Taiwan Jones, Michigan Panthers

Compensatory Pick: Welcome to Michigan, Taiwan Jones 💪 We have added another ILB selection and will pass on a pick in a future round as a result. pic.twitter.com/Vt0batnqUR — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) February 23, 2022

Tyler Higby, Houston Gamblers

Matt Seybert, Pittsburgh Maulers