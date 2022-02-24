in USFL / XFL

Michigan and Michigan State well represented in inaugural USFL Draft

The reborn United States Football League’s inaugural draft is complete, and among the players selected included several names from our backyard in the Mitten State.

The highest profile of the bunch being former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson, who was selected by the Michigan Panthers.

The players from the Michigan Wolverines that were drafted into the USFL include:

Channing Stribling, Philadelphia Stars

Carlo Kemp, Pittsburgh Maulers

Juwann Bushell-Beatty, Tampa Bay Bandits

De’Veon Smith, Pittsburgh Maulers

Of course, the Michigan State Spartans weren’t without representation.

Taiwan Jones, Michigan Panthers

Tyler Higby, Houston Gamblers

Matt Seybert, Pittsburgh Maulers

