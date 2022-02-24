Michigan and Michigan State well represented in inaugural USFL Draft

The reborn United States Football League’s inaugural draft is complete, and among the players selected included several names from our backyard in the Mitten State.
The highest profile of the bunch being former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson, who was selected by the Michigan Panthers.
FIRST OVERALL 🙌🐾
The Panthers select QB @SheaPatterson_1 with the No. 1 pick in the #USFLDraft pic.twitter.com/7Rm8W7BDWc
— Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) February 23, 2022
The players from the Michigan Wolverines that were drafted into the USFL include:
Channing Stribling, Philadelphia Stars
The second CB taken in the #USFLDraft, the Stars have selected Channing Stribling. #ForPhilly pic.twitter.com/FtrEfYj4np
— Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) February 23, 2022
Carlo Kemp, Pittsburgh Maulers
We've got our first defensive player.
Welcome aboard, Carlo Kemp 🔨 pic.twitter.com/tcbAZVL9VQ
— Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) February 23, 2022
Juwann Bushell-Beatty, Tampa Bay Bandits
The Tampa Bay Bandits have selected Juwann Bushell-Beatty! #BanditBall pic.twitter.com/YsizYQOKfE
— Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) February 23, 2022
De’Veon Smith, Pittsburgh Maulers
Welcome De'Veon Smith! #dropthehammer pic.twitter.com/7jcMUEURFg
— Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) February 23, 2022
Of course, the Michigan State Spartans weren’t without representation.
Taiwan Jones, Michigan Panthers
Compensatory Pick: Welcome to Michigan, Taiwan Jones 💪
We have added another ILB selection and will pass on a pick in a future round as a result. pic.twitter.com/Vt0batnqUR
— Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) February 23, 2022
Tyler Higby, Houston Gamblers
Our first guard selected: Tyler Higby #AllIn pic.twitter.com/gnqrRufHgz
— Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) February 23, 2022
Matt Seybert, Pittsburgh Maulers
Welcome @MSU_Football TE Matt Seybert! #DropTheHammer pic.twitter.com/qmyNvARDLJ
— Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) February 23, 2022
